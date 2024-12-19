Man jailed for 12 months after police drugs raid on Derbyshire property

A drugs raid on a Derbyshire address led to the arrest of a man – who has since been handed a 12-month prison sentence.

On November 15, officers from the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs warrant in Creswell.

A team spokesperson said: “One male was detained in the property. He has now attended Derby Crown Court, where he has been given a custodial period of 12 months for the production of cannabis.

“A forfeiture destruction order has been granted, which means any exhibits seized in the warrant can be destroyed – so nothing will be returned to him.”