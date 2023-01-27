Hussein Abdulkadir admitted to two offences of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in August and September 2022.

The 23-year-old, from Ealing, had been contacting two boys aged 14 and 15 using mobile phones and directing them to deliver drugs and collect money for him in Derbyshire.

The teenagers were arrested in Normanton, after they were found in possession of large amount of cash, Class A drugs, a machete and knuckle duster, by officers making enquiries into reports of a missing boy.

Analysis of their phones linked them to Abdulkadir, and his flat on Lady Margaret Road at Southall, was searched by Derbyshire officers, working alongside the Metropolitan Police.

The court heard how Abdulkadir had been running what was known as the ‘Max line’, and selling drugs brought in from London to Derby and Leicester through the boys who were missing from their homes.

At the time of Abdulkadir’s arrest he had been on licence following a conviction in 2020, where he was handed a 45-month jail sentence for a similar county lines related offence in Surrey, and he was recalled to prison.

He was jailed for six years and seven months for the offences in Derby following a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Monday 23 January.

Temporary Detective Inspector Kane Martin, of our Child Exploitation team, said: “The exploitation of children and young people is often a common feature in the way in which county lines gangs operate, and while the focus is often on our arrests and drug seizures a big part of our work is protecting those who are vulnerable.

“We welcome this result which means Abdulkadir is now off the streets and facing the consequences of his actions.

Temp. DI Martin added: “Our work targeting County Lines dealers not only allows us to get illegal drugs off our streets and ensure offenders are brought to justice, but also allows us to safeguard those children or vulnerable people who are used for the gain of criminal gangs.

“We will continue to target this type of illegal activity across Derbyshire, with the aim of keeping drugs off our streets and our communities protected from the harm it can cause.”