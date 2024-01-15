Man jailed after armed police stop stolen vehicle near Derbyshire town

A Derbyshire man was jailed after being found guilty of four offences – following an incident during which armed police stopped him in a stolen car.

On Thursday, January 11, officers from the Derbyshire Police Armed Response Unit stopped a vehicle near Bolsover – which had been stolen earlier that day from a property in Heanor. The driver was arrested and later remanded for court.

Christopher Howell, of High Street, Heanor has been given a custodial sentence after being found guilty of four offences at Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

He was found guilty of driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, breaching his criminal behaviour order and theft of motor vehicle.

The arrest was made last week near Bolsover.