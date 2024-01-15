News you can trust since 1855
Man jailed after armed police stop stolen vehicle near Derbyshire town

A Derbyshire man was jailed after being found guilty of four offences – following an incident during which armed police stopped him in a stolen car.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Jan 2024, 11:19 GMT
On Thursday, January 11, officers from the Derbyshire Police Armed Response Unit stopped a vehicle near Bolsover – which had been stolen earlier that day from a property in Heanor. The driver was arrested and later remanded for court.

Christopher Howell, of High Street, Heanor has been given a custodial sentence after being found guilty of four offences at Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

He was found guilty of driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, breaching his criminal behaviour order and theft of motor vehicle.

The arrest was made last week near Bolsover.The arrest was made last week near Bolsover.
The arrest was made last week near Bolsover.

Howell was sentenced to a 24 week custodial period, disqualified from driving for 18 months, and ordered to pay £85 in costs and £154 in compensation.