Man jailed after armed police stop stolen vehicle near Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday, January 11, officers from the Derbyshire Police Armed Response Unit stopped a vehicle near Bolsover – which had been stolen earlier that day from a property in Heanor. The driver was arrested and later remanded for court.
Christopher Howell, of High Street, Heanor has been given a custodial sentence after being found guilty of four offences at Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.
He was found guilty of driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, breaching his criminal behaviour order and theft of motor vehicle.
Howell was sentenced to a 24 week custodial period, disqualified from driving for 18 months, and ordered to pay £85 in costs and £154 in compensation.