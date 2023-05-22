Derbyshire Police were called on August 8 2021 after an argument between Connar Shaw and his partner in a car outside their home in Killamarsh. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Shaw’s partner covered in blood and with serious facial injuries. At hospital she told police she had suffered years of abuse at the hands of her partner, who had broken her jaw, strangled her and threatened to throw acid in her face so no-one else would want her.

The couple’s young daughter later told police Shaw was punching her mum so much that the car was shaking.

On a separate occasion, on July 19 2022, after the couple had separated, the woman was enjoying a day out with friends near Buxton. But Shaw found out where she was and after arriving at the scene, he began shouting abuse at her, before punching her in the face several times. He then punched her to the floor and continued punching her while she was on the ground, before spitting on her and shouting further abuse at her.

Shaw was jailed for two and a half years.

Shaw had been spending the day with his children and his daughter later told officers she had heard her dad say that he was going to beat up her mum and put her in A&E.

In a victim personal statement, the survivor said: “I am scared that when he is released, there will be repercussions and that he will want to get his revenge on me for being in prison.

“I want Connar to leave me alone and let me get on with my life without putting me in fear of future violence.

“Connar is a psycho and he frightens me – I’m afraid that one day he will end up killing me.”

Shaw admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The 31-year-old, of Firvale, Rotherham, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, May 11 – where he was jailed for two and a half years.

Detective Constable Kate Morrell, who led the investigation, said: “The survivor lived in fear of Shaw for years and still struggles with the mental and physical trauma of what he inflicted on her. No-one should have to live like that and so I’m pleased Shaw is now behind bars for his crimes.

“I hope this sentence can help her start to move forward and look to the future.”

There is help and support available if you are experiencing issues like these or if you have concerns about someone you know.

You can contact Derbyshire Police if you need support or advice, and it's not an emergency, through the following channels:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form