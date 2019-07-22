Man found seriously injured and unconscious in Derbyshire alleyway

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding a man found unconscious in a Derbyshire alleyway are appealing to the public for information.

At around 5.50pm on Saturday, a 22-year-old man was found unconscious in the alley off Kingsway, near to the Jolly Colliers pub.

Can you help police with their enquiries?

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "The man had serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

"A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 19000381556 of July 20 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Stuart Coutin.