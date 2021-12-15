Man found guilty of north Derbyshire murder as three members of same family convicted

Bradley Ward was today convicted of murder following a three-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

Police were called to Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh, in the late evening of Monday, March 29 following reports that a man had been assaulted.

Ricky Collins, from Sheffield, had suffered two serious stab wounds to his body and arm. He staggered down the road and collapsed.

A man has been found guilty of killing Sheffield man Ricky Collins in north Derbyshire.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital but died just after midnight on Tuesday, March 30.

One of the wounds had cut through an artery.

During the trial it was heard how Ward had pulled up in a car alongside Ricky Collins’ van, and he got out and stabbed him.

The 24-year-old, of Sheffield, pleaded not guilty to murder.

Floral tributes in Killamarsh in memory of Ricky Collins after his death.

Martin Mongan, 45, of Pontefract, in West Yorkshire, and Ward’s parents David Ward, 44, and Kelly Ward, 43, who are also from Sheffield, all pleaded guilty to assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Sally Blaiklok, who led the investigation into Ricky’s death, said: “I would like to pass my sincere condolences to the family of Ricky; they have acted with dignity throughout a terrible period in their lives and throughout this trial.

"I hope that today’s result at court will bring some semblance of closure for them with regards to criminal justice. We understand this may be the first steps in them now being able to grieve as a family.”