Man found guilty of five offences in connection with thefts from motor vehicles in Derbyshire town

A male was remanded by the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team, charged and found guilty of five offences connected with thefts from motor vehicles in the early hours of the morning last month.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Christopher Howell, 35, of High Street, Heanor was initially arrested on July 23 and was bailed pending further enquiries. Howell was then arrested again on July 25 and was remanded the following day after being charged.

“At court he was found guilty of the following offences: Fraud by false representation, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of vehicle interference.