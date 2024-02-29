News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Man dies at scene of crash that closed busy road in Derbyshire town – with driver arrested by police

A man has died and a driver was arrested following a collision in a Derbyshire town last night.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Feb 2024, 13:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the incident, involving a grey Mercedes, just after 6.40pm yesterday on Main Road – near the Morley Hayes golf club in Morley, Ilkeston.

A man, aged in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Most Popular
The route was closed following the collision.The route was closed following the collision.
The route was closed following the collision.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the scene, but it has since re-opened.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or those with any dashcam footage from the area around that time or during the moments before the crash.

READ THIS: Man arrested in Derbyshire town after police discover suspected drugs, cash and weapon inside car

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following non-emergency methods, quoting reference number 24000121949:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.