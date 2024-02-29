Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to the incident, involving a grey Mercedes, just after 6.40pm yesterday on Main Road – near the Morley Hayes golf club in Morley, Ilkeston.

A man, aged in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

The route was closed following the collision.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or those with any dashcam footage from the area around that time or during the moments before the crash.

If you have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following non-emergency methods, quoting reference number 24000121949:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101