Man dies at scene of crash that closed busy road in Derbyshire town – with driver arrested by police
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the incident, involving a grey Mercedes, just after 6.40pm yesterday on Main Road – near the Morley Hayes golf club in Morley, Ilkeston.
A man, aged in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the scene, but it has since re-opened.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or those with any dashcam footage from the area around that time or during the moments before the crash.
READ THIS: Man arrested in Derbyshire town after police discover suspected drugs, cash and weapon inside car
If you have any information which could help, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following non-emergency methods, quoting reference number 24000121949:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.