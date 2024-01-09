A motorist is to go on trial after denying killing a mother and son during a crash near Chesterfield.

Joshua Hill, 27, appeared at Derby Crown Court via video link from HMP Nottingham this morning (Tuesday).

The bearded defendant, wearing a grey prison t-shirt spoke to confirm his identity and deny the charges.

He entered not guilty pleas to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Setting a trial date for June 4 this year, Judge Jonathan Straw told Hill: “Having entered not guilty pleas, there will be a trial in your case.

"That will take place on 4th June this year.”

Judge Straw set a date for a further pre-trial hearing on May 5 before remanding Hill in custody.

Hill, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, was charged following a crash on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr on December 9 involving a black BMW and a Hyundai.

A 59-year-old woman, who was travelling in the Hyundai, died at the scene. Her son – who was 22 – died later at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.