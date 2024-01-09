Man denies killing mother and son during Chesterfield car crash
Joshua Hill, 27, appeared at Derby Crown Court via video link from HMP Nottingham this morning (Tuesday).
The bearded defendant, wearing a grey prison t-shirt spoke to confirm his identity and deny the charges.
He entered not guilty pleas to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
Setting a trial date for June 4 this year, Judge Jonathan Straw told Hill: “Having entered not guilty pleas, there will be a trial in your case.
"That will take place on 4th June this year.”
Judge Straw set a date for a further pre-trial hearing on May 5 before remanding Hill in custody.
Hill, of Wheata Road, Sheffield, was charged following a crash on the A632 Chesterfield Road at Span Carr on December 9 involving a black BMW and a Hyundai.
A 59-year-old woman, who was travelling in the Hyundai, died at the scene. Her son – who was 22 – died later at hospital after being taken there by air ambulance.
During today’s appearance charges read out were amended to include that the BMW the defendant was driving was an X3 bearing the registration plate YF55XOL.