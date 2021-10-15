Man denies Chesterfield tractor and digger crime spree worth nearly £50,000

Thomas Scott is said to have stolen two JCB diggers worth £26,000 and claimed he was authorised to sell an assortment of other agricultural and industrial vehicles.

As well as theft the 38-year-old faces fraud charges for John Deere and Ford 3000 tractors worth over £11,000, a £3,100 Honda quad bike and a £6,500 Mercedes Sprinter van.

The defendant is also accused of acquiring criminal property - namely £5,000 in cash.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard the thefts and fraud took place over a 13-month period in Chesterfield - between May 2018 and June 2019.

Scott, of Lon y Waen, Menai Bridge, Isle of Anglesey, appeared before magistrates via prison video link yesterday and denied all charges.

A magistrate told the court Scott’s case was “not suitable” to be heard at the Chesterfield court and would instead be dealt with at Derby Crown Court later this month.

Addressing the defendant he said: “The crown court will decide how to proceed from here - you will continue to be on remand.”

Scott will appear before a judge at Derby Crown Court on October 20.