Paige Nadin, 25, started banging at the householder’s doorway at around 12.30am while “highly intoxicated” and told her “let me in, I’m freezing”.

Prosecutor Sarah Haslam described how the bemused homeowner “gently pushed” the defendant - who she had never seen before - from her doorway.

After trying unsuccessfully to open the door Nadin started “banging loudly” and police were called - finding her “highly intoxicated”.

Paige Nadin was “highly intoxicated”, the court heard

It was discovered afterwards that boozy Nadin had caused £260 worth of damage to the door - putting a hole through it with her shoe.

Barmaid Nadin had been at the Spotted Frog where she works in “a social capacity” on the night of her unexpected visit on September 29.

Her solicitor Annis Rowlands said after leaving the pub sloshed Nadin got a taxi to what she thought was her friend’s home but turned out to be that of a complete stranger on Chester Street.

Ms Rowlands said: “She is the first to acknowledge she had too much to drink - she was cold and hungry and did not understand in her intoxicated state why her friend was not letting her in.

“In her intoxicated state she started kicking the door.”

The court heard Nadin - who had a “history of drink-related” court matters - had gotten in the habit of over-indulgent drinking while working as a hairdresser.

Ms Rowlands said: “She felt that role was not helping her – there was a great deal of pressure to be out drinking.”

However Nadin was now working to address her problems.

Nadin, of George Street, North Wingfield, admitted criminal damage.

A magistrate told her: “To be at home and have someone trying to kick your door in the middle of the night is quite a frightening experience.

“It was clearly due to alcohol and it appears you need to be thinking about how you use alcohol and get some help.”

Nadin was made to pay £260 compensation, a £47 fine, £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.