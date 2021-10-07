Luke Haughton, 30, “thrashed” the young woman’s car while she was sat inside it at the Littlemoor Centre - having reached through its window, removing its keys from the ignition.

Derby Crown Court heard he also pulled up his top showing the scared victim a “bread knife” tucked into his trousers at the waist during the 10-minute-long fracas in June this year.

Haughton’s victim managed to escape the car when a passer-by saw what was happening.

As she fled the scene Haughton climbed in and reversed the car into a wall before driving off and later dumping it.

Prosecutor Gareth Gimson said Haughton’s violent display came about when he became embroiled in a family feud between the victim and her aunt - a friend of his girlfriend.

On the day it unfolded on June 7 he was seen approaching in a car with the victim’s aunt moments before.

As Haughton struck the car he told the panicked victim “not to phone police” while his girlfriend grabbed her by the hair - pushing her back in the vehicle as she tried to get away.

Haughton was on bail at the time - having committed two other offences the previous year.

Mr Gimson told how in December 2020 Haughton smashed his way into the Spar shop while living at a flat near Littlemoor.

Afterwards he was overheard by a neighbour saying “I’ll see you in seven years after I’ve been done for armed robbery”.

During a police interview the defendant initially told officers he was forced at “knifepoint” to commit the burglary - however he later pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial.

The prosecutor described how during the same year Haughton also stole CCTV from his landlord’s property - which cost £900 to install.

The court heard Haughton had a long criminal record including criminal damage, common assault, public order and cannabis possession.

While he was previously jailed for three years for a more serious offence of false imprisonment with ABH.

Speaking about Haughton’s record Mr Gimson said: “It reeks of someone who is an absolute nuisance and loses his temper.”

Haughton, of Derby Road, Chesterfield, admitted theft, burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, possession of a bladed article, threatening behaviour, driving without a licence and uninsured.

Jailing him for nine months Judge Shaun Smith QC told him: “You’re 30 years of age and you've been in trouble before.

“Although you are someone who is really on the fringes of serious criminal behaviour a couple of times you’ve delved into it.

“While you’ve been in custody a report tells me you think that's the best thing that could happen because it’s allowed your alcohol and drug misuse to go away.

“You've been on courses in prison and you’ve got good intentions for when you come out.”

Because Haughton - appearing via video link from Nottingham Prison - had already served nearly half his sentence on remand the was told he would only have to serve another seven days - remaining on post-release supervision after that.