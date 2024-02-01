Man crashes van into Chesterfield primary school and is arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to Highfield Hall Primary School, on Highfield Lane in Newbold, following reports that a van had crashed into the school building shortly before 4.25pm yesterday.

One man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment and assessment. A parked car had also been damaged.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He remains in police custody at this time.

A van crashed into Highfield Hall Primary School yesterday afternoon.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and those with CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with their enquiries.

If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000063574:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101