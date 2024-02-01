Man crashes van into Chesterfield primary school and is arrested on suspicion of drink driving
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to Highfield Hall Primary School, on Highfield Lane in Newbold, following reports that a van had crashed into the school building shortly before 4.25pm yesterday.
One man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment and assessment. A parked car had also been damaged.
A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He remains in police custody at this time.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and those with CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with their enquiries.
If you have any information, contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000063574:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.