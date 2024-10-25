Man charged with three offences after police stop vehicle travelling between Derbyshire towns

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 14:06 BST
A man has been charged with three offences after police stopped a vehicle that was travelling between two Derbyshire towns.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team, along with the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, stopped a vehicle travelling between Heanor and Ripley on Thursday, October 17 2024.

A team spokesperson said: “The occupant of the vehicle was detained for a stop search, which uncovered a large quantity of cash and over 100 wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine during a strip search.

“Dylan Tyson, 30, of Appleton Village, Widnes was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and acquire/use/possess criminal property.”

Tyson will appear in court again next month.

Tyson appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on October 18 2024, where he was remanded into custody. He will next appear at court on November 15 2024.

