Man charged with string of burglaries in Derbyshire

Philip Chapman, of Dale Road, was remanded in connection with a number of burglaries in the Matlock area.

He is alleged to have stolen items from businesses in the town during March this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 29-year-old man has been charged with a string of burglaries in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire police said the 29-year-old is also accused of breaching his bail conditions.