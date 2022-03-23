Man charged with string of burglaries in Derbyshire

A 29-year-old man has been charged with a string of burglaries in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:25 pm

Philip Chapman, of Dale Road, was remanded in connection with a number of burglaries in the Matlock area.

He is alleged to have stolen items from businesses in the town during March this year.

Derbyshire police said the 29-year-old is also accused of breaching his bail conditions.

He is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Monday, April 4.