Man charged with string of burglaries in Derbyshire
A 29-year-old man has been charged with a string of burglaries in Derbyshire.
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 2:25 pm
Philip Chapman, of Dale Road, was remanded in connection with a number of burglaries in the Matlock area.
He is alleged to have stolen items from businesses in the town during March this year.
Derbyshire police said the 29-year-old is also accused of breaching his bail conditions.
He is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Monday, April 4.