Man charged with sexual assault of teenager in Derbyshire – as police launch appeal to trace witness
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The alleged incident occurred in Derby city centre on November 8, when a teenage girl reported being sexually assaulted.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers want to speak to a man who stepped out of his house and saw a man and a teenage girl, wearing a distinctive red tracksuit and coat, at around 6.00am on Leopold Street, The Avenue or Charnwood Street.
“A man was arrested in connection with the incident and was subsequently charged with a number of alleged offences.
“Loid Cleetus, of Hillsway, Littleover, Derby, was charged with intentional strangulation, assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault.
“The 38-year-old was remanded in custody and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on November 15. He was remanded to prison and is scheduled for trial at Derby Crown Court on May 6 2025.”
READ THIS: Councillors concerned that “children in danger could be lost” if checkups for mothers and babies are cut back in Derbyshire
If you are able to assist officers, contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*666839:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.