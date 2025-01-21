Councillors concerned that “children in danger could be lost” if checkups for mothers and babies are cut back in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillors are concerned that Derbyshire “children in danger could be lost” if checkups for mothers and babies are cut back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council is looking at ways to cut back the health visitor service for families of children aged up to four.

Consultation responses from hundreds of residents and professionals have shown mixed support and objection for most of the potential cutbacks, with some proposals having no clear backing or opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes using a different mix of professionals for the two-and-a-half year review; using a mix of phone calls, video calls and in person visits for the antenatal review (for nearly full-term babies), instead of just in person; and only providing a three-and-a-half year review to those most in need.

Councillors are concerned that Derbyshire “children in danger could be lost” if checkups for mothers and babies are cut back.

However, significant opposition has been raised against potentially scrapping the pre-school review of children about to start school aged 3-4, with 72 per cent disagreeing with the plan – versus 16 per cent in favour.

This is a function which is not mandatory, with county officials saying it “is not routinely offered in other areas across the country”.

Significant objections were also raised about using a different mix of professionals other than health visitors to carry out the one-year reviews, with 70 per cent objecting and 20 per cent in favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A slim majority were against plans for a “targeted” antenatal review, delivered between 28 and 34 weeks of pregnancy – before birth – instead of providing this for all pregnant mothers, with 55 per cent opposing and 35 per cent in favour.

The targeted review would focus on the mums most in need (50 per cent of the current caseload), which would include first-time mums, expectant mums of multiple babies and those having their second or third babies etc, and those with known vulnerabilities, is also being considered.

Cllr Dave Allen said: “There is still concern about the risk of missed opportunities. We are all aware of high profile cases where children are missed and we can pick them up first-hand here instead of relying on other agencies.

“We are vulnerable to missing cases that could cause a lot of issues.

“Children in danger could easily be lost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Carol Hart, cabinet member for health, said some children are starting school without being potty trained.

She said residents need the “service they deserve” but said budget pressures were “enormous”.

Cllr Hart said there were parents who did not require as many checkups and those who do need more help.

Concerns were raised in the consultation of “missed opportunities in relation to safeguarding, identifying domestic abuse, early detection of child development issues with associated opportunity for early intervention and supporting and diagnosing perinatal mental health conditions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also found “many remarked on the decline in children being ready for school, in terms of self-care, social skills, language and readiness to learn, with a feeling that this lack of school readiness would decline further with the removal or reduction in support”.

A council report reads: “It is acknowledged that there are a number of children and families in Derbyshire who require additional and enhanced support due to an identified or emerging health or care need.

“Throughout all of the transformation work it has remained paramount in our thoughts about service change that these risks are mitigated and reduced and all the proposals would allow for health visitors to continue to prioritise support to the most vulnerable families in need of the most support on an ongoing basis.”