Man charged with murder and attempted murder after young mum dies in Derbyshire collision
Mum of one Alana Armstrong was killed after a hit and run incident in Pleasley on Tuesday, November 26. She was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision between a 4x4 and an e-bike, on which the 25-year-old was riding pillion, in Batley Lane at around 8.00pm.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital – having had part of his leg amputated as a result of the collision.
“On Thursday, December 5, Keaton Muldoon was charged with the murder of Alana Armstrong and the attempted murder of the rider of the e-bike.
“The 23-year-old, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, has been remanded in police custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.”