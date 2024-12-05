Severn Trent issues flooding advice to Derbyshire residents as county prepares for Storm Darragh to hit

Severn Trent has issued storm and flooding advice to customers – with Storm Darragh set to hit Derbyshire over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To make sure residents are as prepared as they can be for another period of heavy rainfall, Severn Trent is aiming to help reduce the impact of any flooding on peoples’ homes, and make sure they know who to contact.

For flooding on roads, small rivers and streams, you should contact your local council. This includes any reports of flooding on roads, blocked drains or grates on highways. They will also help with groundwater surface flooding, as well as flooding in streams, brooks and small rivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Storm Darragh bring major river flooding, the Environment Agency will be able to help if you are at risk of flooding due to rising river levels. You can find more information and contact details on their website. Their flood line number is 0345 988 1188.

Storm Darragh will hit Derbyshire over the weekend.

For sewer flooding or flooding due to burst pipes, contact Severn Trent. If the flooding is due to heavy rain, they may need to wait for the flood water to subside before they can investigate. You should also contact your insurer so they can give you help and advice.

Steve Betteridge, head of waste network operations for Severn Trent, said: “We know just how distressing any form of flooding can be and with more extreme weather events on the horizon being driven by climate change, we want to make sure that our customers are as prepared as possible if we see a return of last year’s stormy conditions.”

Storms can produce different kinds of flooding events, with surface water on the streets potentially resulting from blocked roadside drains and ground saturation – or when the amount of rain falling overwhelms the capacity of the sewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve added: “If the flooding is rainwater, it should subside on its own once the weather starts to clear and it stops raining. But if you see sewer flooding from a public drain or manhole should contact us and we’ll send someone out as soon as possible.”

There are a few steps that people can take to help keep their home flood-free during stormy conditions:

Empty any water butts in the garden before the rain starts. This will help reduce the rainwater flow into the drains when a storm arrives.

Check that your home and garden drains are free-flowing – clear out any leaves or other waste so rainwater can more easily flow away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a look at the roadside drains around your house and clear any leaves or debris that you can – or get in touch with your local council if blocked.

Any experience of flooding can be stressful, but Severn Trent suggests that this can be helped by knowing who to call in the event of flooding taking place.

Steve said: “Knowing who to contact first time can save a lot of worry and help to make sure that the right calls are able to get through. People might naturally think of contacting Severn Trent first, but it could be another agency that they have to speak to.

“We can help when it comes to sewer flooding from public drains or manholes, while the Environment Agency are the right people to contact if a river bursts its banks, and your local council can assist with blocked roadside drains, or if small streams or brooks are overflowing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sewer flooding can be more likely if people have disposed of the wrong things down the drain. Items like tampons, wet wipes and sanitary products, or nappies which are flushed down the toilet, and fats, oils and grease from the kitchen can all contribute to forming blockages in sewers that can give sewage nowhere else to go.

Steve added: “To help keep the sewer pipes in your neighbourhood flowing freely, you should only ever flush the three Ps – pee, poo and paper – down the loo. Scrape any sauces, gravy and food scraps from plates into the bin instead of rinsing down the sink, and cooking oil can be poured into a bottle and then thrown away.”

More information, including details on who to contact in the event of flooding can be found here or by visiting www.stwater.co.uk/ and searching for ‘flooding’.