Man charged with knife crime offences after police stop car in Derbyshire town

A Derbyshire man has been charged with three knife crime offences after a vehicle was stopped by officers.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th May 2023, 16:58 BST- 1 min read

Colin Jepson of Lime Grove, Darley Dale is due to appear before magistrates in Chesterfield in June.

He faces three charges of possessing a knife in a public place, on Oker Avenue at Darley Dale, on Tuesday, February 7.

Operation Sceptre is currently underway in Derbyshire, with officers taking part in a national week of intensification in the fight against knife crime.

The alleged offences took place on Oker Avenue.The alleged offences took place on Oker Avenue.
Running between May 15 and 21, it aims to highlight the work being done to prevent incidents and help keep Derbyshire residents safe.