The incident occurred around 11.20pm on Thursday, April 6, at the Three Horseshoes pub in Market Street, Ripley.

A member of staff at the pub was talking to a man and woman when the man picked up a glass and hit the staff member on the forehead with it.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the assault, as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

This is the man who officers believe could hold information that might help with their enquiries.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We appreciate the image is not of the best quality, however, it is hoped that someone may recognise the man pictured.”

Anyone who recognises this man, or those with any other information, are asked to contact the force using one of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*208923:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101