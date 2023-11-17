Man charged with GBH and possession of offensive weapon after disturbance in Derbyshire town
A Derbyshire man has been charged with three offences after a disturbance at the weekend.
A man has been charged following reports of a disturbance on Cotmanhay Road at Ilkeston on Sunday, November 12.
Joshua Pollard, who is of the Cotmanhay area, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, November 16).
The 28-year-old was charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and disclosing private sexual images.
He was granted conditional bail by the court and is next set to appear at Nottingham Crown Court in December.