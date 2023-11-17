News you can trust since 1855
Man charged with GBH and possession of offensive weapon after disturbance in Derbyshire town

A Derbyshire man has been charged with three offences after a disturbance at the weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Nov 2023, 21:00 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 21:00 GMT
A man has been charged following reports of a disturbance on Cotmanhay Road at Ilkeston on Sunday, November 12.

Joshua Pollard, who is of the Cotmanhay area, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, November 16).

The 28-year-old was charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and disclosing private sexual images.

Pollard will appear in court again next month.

He was granted conditional bail by the court and is next set to appear at Nottingham Crown Court in December.