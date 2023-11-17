Man charged with GBH and possession of offensive weapon after disturbance in Derbyshire town

A Derbyshire man has been charged with three offences after a disturbance at the weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged following reports of a disturbance on Cotmanhay Road at Ilkeston on Sunday, November 12.

Joshua Pollard, who is of the Cotmanhay area, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, November 16).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old was charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and disclosing private sexual images.

Pollard will appear in court again next month.