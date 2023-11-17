Cyclist dies at the scene of crash in Derbyshire after suffering serious injuries

A cyclist has sadly passed away after sustaining serious injuries in a Derbyshire collision.

Derbyshire Police were called at around 2.45pm on Thursday, November 16 to reports of a crash involving a car and an electric cycle in Mickleover – between the junctions of Ladybank Road and Etwall Road.

A force spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended, and the cyclist was found to have suffered serious injuries. He died at the scene. The man’s family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

“The road remained closed during the afternoon and into the evening to allow for enquiries to take place.”

Officers have urged anyone who was travelling in that area, or those with any dashcam footage from the moments before or just after the collision, to come forward.

The force can be contacted using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23000710165:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101