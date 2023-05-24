Man charged with four offences after drone flew above Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium during playoff semi-final
Frank Lewis, of Allsops Place in Chesterfield, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on June 8.
He has been charged with flying a drone above assemblies of people, flying beyond visual line of sight, failing to register as a drone operator and failing to display Operator ID on the drone used by a remote pilot.
Those charges are in connection with an incident at Chesterfield FC’s Technique Stadium at 5.20pm on Sunday, May 7. The referee took the players off the pitch during the Spireites playoff semi-final against Bromley after a drone was spotted flying above the stadium.
The 27-year-old has also been charged with 14 other offences that allegedly took place between Thursday, April 6 and Tuesday, May 2 – including nine charges of flying a drone above 120 meters and five charges of flying a drone beyond visual line of sight. These charges relate to alleged incidents in Chesterfield, Unstone, Ashbourne, and Sudbury.