Man charged with four offences after drone flew above Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium during playoff semi-final

Frank Lewis, of Allsops Place in Chesterfield, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on June 8.

He has been charged with flying a drone above assemblies of people, flying beyond visual line of sight, failing to register as a drone operator and failing to display Operator ID on the drone used by a remote pilot.

Those charges are in connection with an incident at Chesterfield FC’s Technique Stadium at 5.20pm on Sunday, May 7. The referee took the players off the pitch during the Spireites playoff semi-final against Bromley after a drone was spotted flying above the stadium.

Chesterfield’s playoff game against Bromley was paused while the drone flew overhead.