Man charged with four counts of burglary in connection with series of incidents across Derbyshire town
A man was charged in relation to a number of burglaries across a Derbyshire town – and will appear at court this week.
Officers received reports of a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries between 2.35am on Tuesday, February 7 and 2.30am on Friday, February 10.
The incidents took place at properties in the Padfield, Hadfield and Charlesworth areas of Glossop.
Ashley Kershaw, of Sheffield Road in Hyde, Tameside, has been charged with four counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.
The 20-year-old appeared at Stockport Magistrates Court on Monday, April 17 and was remanded to prison. He is due to appear at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday, April 28.