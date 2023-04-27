Man charged with four counts of burglary in connection with series of incidents across Derbyshire town

Officers received reports of a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries between 2.35am on Tuesday, February 7 and 2.30am on Friday, February 10.

The incidents took place at properties in the Padfield, Hadfield and Charlesworth areas of Glossop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Kershaw, of Sheffield Road in Hyde, Tameside, has been charged with four counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Kershaw is set to appear at court tomorrow.