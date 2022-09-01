Man charged with drink-driving after causing multi-car crash in Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 11.55pm on Wednesday, August 31, officers were called to reports of a collision between a Fiat Punto and two parked cars on Brimington Road, Tapton.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with drink driving, failing to stop, and using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in relation to this incident.

The driver will appear in court next month.

