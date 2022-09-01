News you can trust since 1855
Man charged with drink-driving after causing multi-car crash in Chesterfield

A man was charged with three offences after a collision in Chesterfield last night.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 3:15 pm
Shortly after 11.55pm on Wednesday, August 31, officers were called to reports of a collision between a Fiat Punto and two parked cars on Brimington Road, Tapton.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with drink driving, failing to stop, and using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in relation to this incident.

The driver will appear in court next month.

He is due to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on October 10.