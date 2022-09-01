Man charged with drink-driving after causing multi-car crash in Chesterfield
A man was charged with three offences after a collision in Chesterfield last night.
Shortly after 11.55pm on Wednesday, August 31, officers were called to reports of a collision between a Fiat Punto and two parked cars on Brimington Road, Tapton.
A 40-year-old man has been charged with drink driving, failing to stop, and using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in relation to this incident.
He is due to appear at Chesterfield Magistrates Court on October 10.