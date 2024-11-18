Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal – following reports of an individual hitting a dog outside a pub near Chesterfield.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “It follows an investigation into reports of animal abuse on Rectory Road, Duckmanton.

“The male was arrested and interviewed by police following an investigation. Following the interview, they were subsequently charged.

“Derbyshire Police would like to thank all those that helped with our investigation.”