Man charged with attempted murder as woman remains in critical condition following incident outside Derbyshire pub

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a dispute outside the Nag’s Head Hotel in North Road, Clowne – just before 12.30am on Sunday, June 4. Seven people suffered injuries as a result, with one woman remaining in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Jake Wallis, of Retford in Nottinghamshire, has been charged with attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

