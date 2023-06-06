Man charged with attempted murder as woman remains in critical condition following incident outside Derbyshire pub
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a dispute outside the Nag’s Head Hotel in North Road, Clowne – just before 12.30am on Sunday, June 4. Seven people suffered injuries as a result, with one woman remaining in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Jake Wallis, of Retford in Nottinghamshire, has been charged with attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
The 28-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 6. He was remanded to prison and is due to appear at Crown Court on Wednesday, July 5.