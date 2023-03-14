News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
33 minutes ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
39 minutes ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
4 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
5 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
5 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK

Man charged with aggravated burglary after reports of elderly couple being threatened during incident in Derbyshire village

A man was charged with aggravated burglary after an incident during which an elderly Derbyshire couple were allegedly threatened.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:11 GMT- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had threatened an elderly couple in Sawley before stealing cash just after midday on March 7.

Less than two hours later, a man and a woman were arrested in Rushden, Northamptonshire, at 1.50pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lee Cole, of Catlin Way, Rushden, Northamptonshire, was subsequently charged with aggravated burglary was and remanded in police custody.

Cole will appear in court again at a later date.
Cole will appear in court again at a later date.
Cole will appear in court again at a later date.
Most Popular

The 32-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March 10, where he was remanded to prison to appear before the Crown Court at a later date.

READ THIS: Youths banned from Chesterfield McDonald’s as officers bid to tackle violent and abusive incidents impacting town centre businesses

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman, who is in her 20s and from the Kettering area, has been released on police bail as officers make further enquiries.