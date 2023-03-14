Man charged with aggravated burglary after reports of elderly couple being threatened during incident in Derbyshire village
A man was charged with aggravated burglary after an incident during which an elderly Derbyshire couple were allegedly threatened.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had threatened an elderly couple in Sawley before stealing cash just after midday on March 7.
Less than two hours later, a man and a woman were arrested in Rushden, Northamptonshire, at 1.50pm.
Lee Cole, of Catlin Way, Rushden, Northamptonshire, was subsequently charged with aggravated burglary was and remanded in police custody.
The 32-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March 10, where he was remanded to prison to appear before the Crown Court at a later date.
The woman, who is in her 20s and from the Kettering area, has been released on police bail as officers make further enquiries.