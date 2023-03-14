Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had threatened an elderly couple in Sawley before stealing cash just after midday on March 7.

Less than two hours later, a man and a woman were arrested in Rushden, Northamptonshire, at 1.50pm.

Lee Cole, of Catlin Way, Rushden, Northamptonshire, was subsequently charged with aggravated burglary was and remanded in police custody.

Cole will appear in court again at a later date.

The 32-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March 10, where he was remanded to prison to appear before the Crown Court at a later date.

