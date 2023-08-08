News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Man charged in connection with theft of caravan from Derbyshire town

A man was charged and will appear in court later this year in relation to the theft of a caravan in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:44 BST

Taylor Clarke was arrested in connection with an investigation into the theft of a caravan from Dronfield on Friday, March 3 2023.

The 33-year-old, of Costalot Stables in Bagworth, Leicestershire, was subsequently charged with handling stolen goods. He appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday, August 7 – and he was released on bail.

READ THIS: Chesterfield College applies for permission to build new engineering and life sciences teaching block

He will next appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 15.