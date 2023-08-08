Man charged in connection with theft of caravan from Derbyshire town
A man was charged and will appear in court later this year in relation to the theft of a caravan in Derbyshire.
Taylor Clarke was arrested in connection with an investigation into the theft of a caravan from Dronfield on Friday, March 3 2023.
The 33-year-old, of Costalot Stables in Bagworth, Leicestershire, was subsequently charged with handling stolen goods. He appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday, August 7 – and he was released on bail.
He will next appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 15.