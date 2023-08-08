Chesterfield College applies for permission to build new engineering and life sciences teaching block

The proposed two-storey building on Infirmary Road would accommodate science, engineering, digital and advanced manufacturing provision. It would support the development of training and skills across the manufacturing industries, including the move to electric and hybrid technologies.

Under the plans, the college’s North Block 1 would be demolished to make way for the new Engineering and Life Sciences block.

Chesterfield and District Civic Society supports the application. Chairman Philip Riden says in a letter to borough council planners: “The Civic Society committee is delighted to offer its strong support to the application by Chesterfield College to build a new engineering teaching block. The building appears to be well designed and will enhance the college’s campus as well as extend the quality and quantity of its provision of courses in a subject that is central to its work.”

Artist's impression of the proposed new Engineering and Life Sciences Building at Chesterfield College.

The Economic Development Unit commented: “Given the nature of the proposal there will be significant employment, training and supply chain opportunities created during the construction of the development. It is recommended that a local labour/supply chain clause is negotiated and secured.”

A report to the council from an environmental health officer says that given the proximity of adjacent houses, the following hours of work should be added as a condition to any approval granted: 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and no working on Sundays or bank holidays.

The application by The Chesterfield College Group also requests permission for a new steel fire escape stair to the North Block 4 building and landscaping.

Over the past decade Chesterfield College, which educates more than 10,000 students, has been focused on a series of new build and refurbishment projects to meet the changing needs of the further education sector.