Man charged in connection with series of burglaries at businesses across Chesterfield and Staveley

Derbyshire Police received reports of a number of offences taking place at businesses in Hollingwood, Inkersall, Barrow Hill, and Staveley – between Sunday, April 16 and Sunday, May 14.

Michael Batty, of Kingston Court in Romford Way, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield, has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, three counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary, three counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of assaulting an emergency worker.