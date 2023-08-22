Man charged in connection with online video of scene where body was found in Chesterfield
A Chesterfield man was charged and appeared in court after a video appeared online of the scene where a body was found in the town.
Nathan Mills, 27, of Haddon Close, Chesterfield, has been charged with sending by public communications network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message.
He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 21 – where the case was adjourned to a future date.