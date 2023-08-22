News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Man charged in connection with online video of scene where body was found in Chesterfield

A Chesterfield man was charged and appeared in court after a video appeared online of the scene where a body was found in the town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

A man has been charged in connection with the sharing of a video online, showing the scene where a body was found in Chesterfield.

Nathan Mills, 27, of Haddon Close, Chesterfield, has been charged with sending by public communications network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message.

READ THIS: Chesterfield woman stole over £13,000 care payments from her own mother – who had dementia

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 21 – where the case was adjourned to a future date.