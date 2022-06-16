Man charged after Chesterfield couple subjected to knifepoint burglary in their home

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, at 5.30pm on June 7.

The two victims, a man and a woman, told officers that they had been threatened with a knife after two men had been in their house.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident – with one of the men, who is in his 30s, now released on police bail.

One man has been released on police bail, while the other was charged and remanded into custody.

The second man, James Kirk, was charged with aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm, and threatening a person with a knife in a public place.