Man charged after attempted robbery at takeaway in Derbyshire town
A Derbyshire man was charged following an attempted robbery at a town centre takeaway.
Officers were called to reports of an attempted robbery at the Domino’s takeaway on Causeway Lane, Matlock at around 10.20pm on January 28.
Christopher Wheeldon, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, has been charged with attempted robbery.
The 33-year-old appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 30 – where the case was adjourned to a later date.