Man banned from driving until 2028 caught behind the wheel near Chesterfield

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver behind the wheel of a Nissan Micra in Tupton yesterday, November 22.

Posting on Twitter, the team said: “Tupton. Nice little Micra driven by someone banned until 2028. Court date. Car to the crusher. #Seized”

Some weren’t too pleased that the car was sent to be crushed as others questioned what the driver did to get such a lengthy ban.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police caught the driver behind the wheel of this Nissan Micra in Tupton (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Richard Hopkins said: “Why must it be crushed, can't it be sold instead? Such an enviromental and financial waste, particularly for such a fuel efficient car with a great reliability record."

"Mobile shed!” Richard Spoors said. “As they are under a 6-7 year driving ban, they must have been exceptionally naughty.”

Tom Barnett added: “Looks like it's already been through the crusher once.”