Man banned from driving until 2028 caught behind the wheel near Chesterfield

A man who had been disqualified from driving until 2028 has been caught behind the wheel of a car near Chesterfield.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 12:22 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 12:24 pm

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver behind the wheel of a Nissan Micra in Tupton yesterday, November 22.

Posting on Twitter, the team said: “Tupton. Nice little Micra driven by someone banned until 2028. Court date. Car to the crusher. #Seized”

Some weren’t too pleased that the car was sent to be crushed as others questioned what the driver did to get such a lengthy ban.

Police caught the driver behind the wheel of this Nissan Micra in Tupton (picture: Derbyshire RPU)

Richard Hopkins said: “Why must it be crushed, can't it be sold instead? Such an enviromental and financial waste, particularly for such a fuel efficient car with a great reliability record."

"Mobile shed!” Richard Spoors said. “As they are under a 6-7 year driving ban, they must have been exceptionally naughty.”

Tom Barnett added: “Looks like it's already been through the crusher once.”

