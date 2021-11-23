Man banned from driving until 2028 caught behind the wheel near Chesterfield
A man who had been disqualified from driving until 2028 has been caught behind the wheel of a car near Chesterfield.
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver behind the wheel of a Nissan Micra in Tupton yesterday, November 22.
Posting on Twitter, the team said: “Tupton. Nice little Micra driven by someone banned until 2028. Court date. Car to the crusher. #Seized”
Some weren’t too pleased that the car was sent to be crushed as others questioned what the driver did to get such a lengthy ban.
Richard Hopkins said: “Why must it be crushed, can't it be sold instead? Such an enviromental and financial waste, particularly for such a fuel efficient car with a great reliability record."
"Mobile shed!” Richard Spoors said. “As they are under a 6-7 year driving ban, they must have been exceptionally naughty.”
Tom Barnett added: “Looks like it's already been through the crusher once.”