Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Derbyshire man

Jonathan Sykes, 44, was last seen in Mansfield at the start of last week and has not had contact with friends or family since then.

Derbyshire police say he was reported missing on Sunday, November 21, after friends became worried about his lack of contact.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help in finding him and issued photos as part of their appeal last night.

Missing man Jonathan Sykes

Jonathan is white, about 5ft 6ins, of large build and has a bald head.

He has a number of tattoos on his arms and hands, including black roses on his right arm.

Anyone who can help should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 644 of November 21.

You can also message the force contact centre on Twitter, send them a private message on Facebook, or fill out an online contact form here.