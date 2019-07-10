Man assaulted with sharp object in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted with what is believed to be a knife in Derbyshire.

An 18-year-old man told officers he was walking along the road when he was approached by a man who threatened him before asssaulting him with a sharp object, believed to be a knife.

The assault occurred on Pennine Road.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and back, but these are described as not life-changing or life-threatening.

READ MORE: Woman to face RSPCA trial over alleged abuse of horses in Derbyshire

The attacker is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He is thought to be in his mid-fifties and had slicked-back grey hair, a pronounced jaw and was clean shaven at the time. He was wearing a dark-coloured Umbro t-shirt with a white and orange diamond emblem on the front and a dark-coloured hoodie with grey on the sleeves.

Detective Inspector Toby Fawcett-Greaves, said: “We understand that incidents of this kind may cause concern in the local community and would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of detectives working on this case.

“Local residents will see officers in the area on patrol carrying out enquiries, anyone with information or specific concerns about this incident is encourage to chat with these officers or contact us via one of the methods below.”

READ MORE: Telephone scammers targeting bank account holders in Derbyshire

Anyone with any information on the incident, which occurred on Pennine Road, Simmondley at 11.20pm on July 8, should contact police, quoting the reference number 19000355803 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.