Woman to face RSPCA trial over alleged abuse of horses in Derbyshire

A woman will face trial over the alleged abuse of horses in a Derbyshire town.

Kimberley-Jane Turner has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to five horses at an address in Belper.

The RSPCA brought the case against Turner in Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

Richard Purchase, prosecuting, outlined the four charges against her, ranging between February 2 and February 27 this year.

It is alleged that three horses in Turner’s care, Fido, Magic and Mister Maker, were found to be in a “poor body condition”.

And the above three, along with two more horses named Pernod and Queenie, are alleged to have been underfed.

Turner, of Holly Grove, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was said to own 10 horses in total. She pleaded not guilty to neglecting the animals.

John Wilford, defending, said that the level of care that she provided the horses was not inadequate.

He said: “The horses that were in a poor condition were in a poor condition because they are rescue horses.

“They had just been rescued and were being nursed back to health by Mrs Turner.”

The trial is set to begin at the court on October 3.