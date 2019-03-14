Man assaulted on bus journey between Mansfield and Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted on a bus in Chesterfield.

The man was travelling on a service between Mansfield and Chesterfield when he was allegedly assaulted as it pulled into the Derbyshire town.

The incident happened between 9.30am and 10.20am on Thursday, March 7 and it is believed to have been on the top deck of the bus.

Derbyshire Police has appealed for anybody who may have been on the bus at the time.

A spokesman said: “We’re appealing for information after a man travelling on a bus was allegedly assaulted as it arrived in to Chesterfield.

“The incident involving two men is reported to have taken place on the top deck of a bus, on a service from Mansfield to Chesterfield between 9.30am and 10.20am on Thursday, March 7.

“The bus stopped at Beetwell Street.

“Were you travelling on the bus, or waiting at the stop in Chesterfield, and saw or heard an argument or assault?

“If so, you might be able to help with our inquiries.

“If you have any information please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

“Please quote the reference number 19*117318 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Michael Smith, in any correspondence.”

