Notts sex pest who harassed women on Robin Hood Line is sentenced

A persistent sex pest who assaulted numerous women in the Nottinghamshire area has been sentenced.

Steve Kavuma, 19, of The Woodlands, Whaley Thorns, pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault, two counts of using threatening behaviour to cause harassment, and one count of stalking at Nottingham Crown Court on December 6, following a joint investigation by British Transport Police and Nottinghamshire Police.

Council leaders were urged to continue to make the case for electrifying all the Midland Main Line, and Robin Hood Line, and ensuring the plan to bring HS2 to the East Midlands is not scrapped.

On Friday, March 1, he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order to stop him approaching lone women in public.

He was also issued with restraining orders preventing him from contacting any of his victims, or from travelling on the Robin Hood train line between certain hours.

The judge also handed him a community order and ordered him to take part in a sex offenders programme.

Between February and August last year Kavuma approached nine women, aged between 15 and 59, on public transport around Nottinghamshire.

Typically, he would approach his victim, make lewd comments such as “you are beautiful and have a sexy body” and then ask to sit next to them and continue to make them feel uncomfortable.

On six occasions, he then groped or kissed his victim without their consent.

One incident took place on a bus, and the remaining were on trains or at stations on the Robin Hood line – including Mansfield, Worksop, Langwith-Whaley Thorns and Nottingham.

British Transport Police DS Ian Wright said: “We cannot underestimate the impact Kavuma’s offences have had on his victims, and I would like to commend them not only for their bravery and courage in coming forward but for supporting us throughout our investigation.

“I am pleased that we were able to work together with Nottinghamshire Police to bring Kavuma before the courts, and impose numerous restrictions to minimise him re-offending.

“We take every report of unwanted sexual behaviour seriously and it is our absolute priority to remove these offenders from the railway and bring them before the courts.”

