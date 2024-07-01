Man arrested on suspicion of six offences after “commercial cannabis grow” discovered in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of multiple offences after they uncovered a cannabis grow in Derbyshire.

On Tuesday, June 25, officers sighted a suspicious vehicle on the A610. They followed the vehicle, which then turned onto a cul-de-sac in Ripley.

A force spokesperson said: “After a short conversation with the driver, he tried to flee from officers into the garden but was quickly apprehended. A stop search was conducted and a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After the males arrest, a commercial cannabis grow was discovered at a property on the cul-de-sac. A quantity of cash, drugs and other paraphernalia was seized from the property. The 28-year-old male was arrested for:

The driver has since been removed from the UK.

Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Cultivation of cannabis.

Driving whilst disqualified.

Driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Failure to provide a specimen for analysis.