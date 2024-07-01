Man arrested on suspicion of six offences after “commercial cannabis grow” discovered in Derbyshire town
On Tuesday, June 25, officers sighted a suspicious vehicle on the A610. They followed the vehicle, which then turned onto a cul-de-sac in Ripley.
A force spokesperson said: “After a short conversation with the driver, he tried to flee from officers into the garden but was quickly apprehended. A stop search was conducted and a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were located.
“After the males arrest, a commercial cannabis grow was discovered at a property on the cul-de-sac. A quantity of cash, drugs and other paraphernalia was seized from the property. The 28-year-old male was arrested for:
Possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
Cultivation of cannabis.
Driving whilst disqualified.
Driving a motor vehicle without insurance.
Failure to provide a specimen for analysis.
“The male has since been released under investigation for all offences. The male was handed over to Immigration services and removed from the UK.”