Man arrested on suspicion of several offences after police called to incident in Chesterfield
A man was arrested on suspicion of three offences in Chesterfield after officers were called to a late night incident.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to Oakamoor Close in Holme Hall, just before midnight on Monday, April 8 – after receiving reports of a man trying to damage windows at a property.
A force spokesperson said: “The man was arrested on suspicion of attempting criminal damage, theft and possession of a class C drug.
“He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”