Man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after body found at scene of incident in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary at a property in Eccles Road, Whaley Bridge, at 1.20am on May 1.

At the scene, officers found a man who had sustained fatal injuries. A second man was found with serious injuries nearby in the same road. He has been taken to hospital. He has also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Police were called to an incident on Eccles Road this morning.

Two scenes remain in place at two houses in Eccles Road and will remain in place for some time.

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, said: “This is an understandably concerning incident for this small rural community.

“However, while we are in the early stages of the investigation, we believe this is a targeted incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents will see an increased police presence as enquiries continue and we will give further updates as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, I would ask that people limit speculation and allow officers to conduct their investigation unhindered.

“I would also urge anyone with any information that can assist us in this to contact us, in confidence, using any of the below methods.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police, using reference number 36 of May 1:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101