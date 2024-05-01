Man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after body found at scene of incident in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary at a property in Eccles Road, Whaley Bridge, at 1.20am on May 1.
At the scene, officers found a man who had sustained fatal injuries. A second man was found with serious injuries nearby in the same road. He has been taken to hospital. He has also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody.
Two scenes remain in place at two houses in Eccles Road and will remain in place for some time.
Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, said: “This is an understandably concerning incident for this small rural community.
“However, while we are in the early stages of the investigation, we believe this is a targeted incident.
“Residents will see an increased police presence as enquiries continue and we will give further updates as soon as possible.
“In the meantime, I would ask that people limit speculation and allow officers to conduct their investigation unhindered.
“I would also urge anyone with any information that can assist us in this to contact us, in confidence, using any of the below methods.”
If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police, using reference number 36 of May 1:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.