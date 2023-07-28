Man arrested on suspicion of GBH after police descend on property in Buxton

Derbyshire Police were called to Dale Road in Buxton at around 11.50am on Thursday, July 27 – to reports that a man had suffered a slash wound to his arm.

Ambulance crews were called, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

A 25-year-old man from Buxton has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and possession of drugs. He remains in police custody at this time.

A man was arrested after officers arrived at the address.

Officers in the Buxton area are currently taking part in a long-term operation to target serious and organised crime in the area as part of Project Unity, and would like to hear from anyone in the area who could help with enquiries.

If you have any information about this incident, or other crime, contact the force using the non-emergency details below. If it is in relation to the incident on Dale Road, quote reference number 23000464037:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101