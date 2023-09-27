Man arrested on suspicion of four offences after police called to reports of pair in balaclavas attempting to burgle Chesterfield home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Derbyshire Police were called to Ashgate Road just after 11.00pm on Tuesday, September 26 – following reports of two men wearing balaclavas attempting to break into a property.
Officers responded and spotted a grey Volkswagen Golf close to the scene. This vehicle, thought to have been involved in the incident, is believed to have come from the Manchester area.
One of the men, alleged to be the driver, was later spotted at Westbars in Chesterfield just after 1.40am today. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, criminal damage, dangerous driving and failing to stop. The man, aged in his 30s, remains in police custody for questioning.
READ THIS: Driver arrested in Derbyshire town after failing drugs test – as police recover knife from car
Detective Inspector Viki Ellis leads a team investigating burglaries in the north of the county. She said: “This was a fantastic example of a number of our teams working together in order to make a swift arrest.
“Officers across the force work day and night to protect the people and property of our communities and we will continue to make arrests like this.
“I would urge homeowners to make use of the burglary advice that we have on our website and help deter would be burglars.”