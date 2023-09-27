News you can trust since 1855
Officers arrested a man in the early hours of this morning after being deployed to tackle a pair wearing balaclavas trying to break into a Chesterfield home.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to Ashgate Road just after 11.00pm on Tuesday, September 26 – following reports of two men wearing balaclavas attempting to break into a property.

Officers responded and spotted a grey Volkswagen Golf close to the scene. This vehicle, thought to have been involved in the incident, is believed to have come from the Manchester area.

One of the men, alleged to be the driver, was later spotted at Westbars in Chesterfield just after 1.40am today. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, criminal damage, dangerous driving and failing to stop. The man, aged in his 30s, remains in police custody for questioning.

Officers were called to reports of an attempted break in on Ashgate Road last night.Officers were called to reports of an attempted break in on Ashgate Road last night.
Officers were called to reports of an attempted break in on Ashgate Road last night.
Detective Inspector Viki Ellis leads a team investigating burglaries in the north of the county. She said: “This was a fantastic example of a number of our teams working together in order to make a swift arrest.

“Officers across the force work day and night to protect the people and property of our communities and we will continue to make arrests like this.

“I would urge homeowners to make use of the burglary advice that we have on our website and help deter would be burglars.”