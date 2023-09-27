News you can trust since 1855
A Derbyshire driver was arrested by officers who recovered a knife from their car – following a failed drugs test.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
On Tuesday, September 26, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were responding to reports concerning drug activity on the Lime Grove Estate.

A vehicle was spotted acting suspiciously and was stopped by officers. The driver was found to not have insurance, a knife was recovered from the vehicle, and the motorist also failed a roadside drugs test for cocaine.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested, before being bailed pending further enquiries into the incident.