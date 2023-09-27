Driver arrested in Derbyshire town after failing drugs test – as police recover knife from car
A Derbyshire driver was arrested by officers who recovered a knife from their car – following a failed drugs test.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Tuesday, September 26, officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were responding to reports concerning drug activity on the Lime Grove Estate.
A vehicle was spotted acting suspiciously and was stopped by officers. The driver was found to not have insurance, a knife was recovered from the vehicle, and the motorist also failed a roadside drugs test for cocaine.
The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested, before being bailed pending further enquiries into the incident.