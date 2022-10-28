Man arrested in Derbyshire town after social media video circulates showing ‘distressing’ animal cruelty offence
A man was arrested yesterday after police investigated a social media video showing an animal cruelty offence committed in a Derbyshire town.
On Tuesday, October 25, the Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team were made aware of a social media video being shared by residents, which showed a potential animal cruelty offence committed on October 23.
A Shirebrook SNT spokesperson said: “This footage may be distressing for some people to view and we would advise against sharing this footage whilst a police investigation is carried out. Our investigation has begun and will continue.
“Officers have seen the dog twice today and can confirm the dog is safe and with its rightful owner.”
On Thursday, October 27, officers confirmed that a man was arrested in connection with the incident, and that their enquiries are continuing.