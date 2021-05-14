Man arrested in Derbyshire as police find class A drugs hidden in intimate area

Specialist organised crime officers working for Derbyshire Constabulary were on the hunt for a suspicious black Volkswagen Golf in the north of the county when it was spotted on Wednesday, May 12.

Derbyshire’s Road Crime Unit attempted to pull over the vehicle in Wirksworth as it was suspected of coming into the county to sell drugs.

After failing to stop, the driver led police on a chase through the area before turning up a farm track.

The driver then dumped the car and attempted to flee on foot but was caught by officers who took him into custody.

A later search of the man in custody led police to uncover a large amount of class A drugs hidden in an intimate area between his legs.

Officers also allegedly found the driver to be in possession of a large amount of cash and that he had no licence and no insurance.

Revealing the details on Twitter, Derbyshire Road Crime Unit said: “North Derbyshire Serious Organised Crime Unit ask us to look for this shed suspected of coming to Derbyshire to allegedly peddle drugs.

"Fails to stop for ex Beat Officer who knows area like back of hand. Drives up farm track at warp speed taking sump out. Tries to give it legs and fails.

"Searched back at the station and found to have large amount class A drugs in gooch and cash. Also no licence and insurance.

"Assisted in searches by Derbyshire police dogs PD Mya and Nova. Investigation ongoing."