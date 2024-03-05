Man arrested in connection with reports of man being assaulted at pub in Chesterfield

A man was arrested in connection with an alleged assault at a Chesterfield pub.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:39 GMT
Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into reports of a man being assaulted at a pub in Church Street, Brimington.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the alleged incident, which occurred at 9.30pm on January 27.

A force spokesperson confirmed that the man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.